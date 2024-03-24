An Egyptian Man Gets Enraged and Smashes Phuket Taxi

PHUKET – Phuket police detained an Egyptian male tourist seen on CCTV ruthlessly smashing a taxi after clashing with the driver.

The CCTV clip’s owner, Adisorn Sutthiphonnam, informed “Khaosod” on March 23 that the incident occurred around 10:00 p.m. on Friday. He was inside the house at the time and noticed a big noise. He turned on the CCTV camera and noticed an Egyptian man named Ismail getting out of a taxi., followed by the taxi driver. The two fought with one another.

The Egyptian man then used a pipe to smash the taxi’s window. When the glass did not break, he grabbed a piece of cement from the side of the road and bashed it until it shattered. After that, he took off his coat and kicked a foreigner’s parked motorcycle. This upset the owner of the motorcycle, who is a boxer. Two people got into a fight for a while, then the Egyptian man gave up fighting and fled.

When the police arrived, Adisorn told them the route the Egyptian had taken. The police tracked down the Egyptian man, who was still in a condition of craziness, and sent him to Vajira Phuket Hospital. The cab driver, Suriya, went to report the incident at Choeng Thale Police Station.

Adisorn also stated that Ismail had leased a room in the area and gone for around three days, but had left his clothes behind. It is thought that he returned on the night of the incident to get clothes and other items. However, he went on a rampage.

The taxi driver stated that he picked up Ismail from the Patong Beach area to Ban Bang Tao, Village No. 2, Choeng Thale Subdistrict, Thalang District, for 450 baht. When they arrived at the location, Ismail requested to borrow Suriya’s phone to call his friend. However, after using it, he refused to return it.

Ismail used Mr. Suriya’s Xiaomi phone 12, which he had demanded, to smash Mr. Suriya’s other phone, the Samsung A54S, resulting in both phones breaking. Ismail went on a rampage, attacking Mr. Suriya and smashing his car, as shown in the video.