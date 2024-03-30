Protests Erupt as Rayong Construction Crane Collapses

RAYONG – Migrant workers at the Xin Ke Yuan Steel factory in Rayong province’s Pluak Daeng district staged a protest after a construction crane collapsed on Friday, killing seven workers. Six died on-site and one died later in the hospital.

According to witnesses, the incident occurred as the crane was transporting seven workers to work at a point around 100 metres above the ground when it unexpectedly tumbled over, causing workers on the platform to fall from a height, killing six workers instantly.

After the incident, the workers, who were largely Burmese, refused to allow the rescuers to transport the bodies away. They demanded the company owner provide compensation to the deceased’s families of 5 million baht per individual.

Initially, it was reported that the company agreed to pay only 500,000 baht per person, but the workers insisted on paying 5 million baht per individual immediately, as well as compensation for all of the workers.

Advertisement

At the same time, a group of the deceased’s relatives came to file a complaint. They grieved and were miserable. Some of them became upset and tossed items onto the roof.

Later, officers from the Crime Suppression Division and Rayong Province, arrived at the scene of the incident.

At 7:00 p.m., Pol. Col. Chaiphong Saengphongchai, superintendent of Pluak Daeng Police Station, travelled with a group of 30 police officers to negotiate with around 500 Burmese workers who encircled the four rescue vehicles transporting the bodies of six individuals. One car’s glass had been broken.

One of the Myanmar workers disclosed that the employer had previously refused to pay compensation when one of his employees died from electrocution. Even if they said to pay this time, they no longer trust the employer’s words.

He indicated that they would direct authorities to check the hillside behind the building site where workers who had died were buried.

At 11 p.m., officials from the Myanmar Labour Union, WAG, and a number of Rayong MPs began negotiating with the deceased’s families, the factory owner, Pluak Daeng District Chief, and the police.

Advertisement

They discussed for more than an hour to reach the agreement that the employer and the deceased’s relatives would sign a contract, while representatives from the Myanmar Labour Union would take part. The deceased’s relatives will receive 1,600,000 baht apiece in compensation, which includes social security payments and other legal compensation.

In addition, the factory will pay for all funeral expenses, up to 500,000 baht up front for each deceased person, with the rest of the payment due within three months.

When officials from the Myanmar Labour Union translated the agreement for the Burmese workers, they all clapped, accepted the terms, and left. Four rescue vehicles cleared the path to transport the bodies to Pluak Daeng Hospital for autopsy.