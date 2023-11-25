Thai Woman Arrested for Stealing Money From a Turkish Visitor She Met on Dating App

PATTAYA – On November 25, tourist police arrested a 38-year-old Thai woman, Miss Nam, who stole a Turkish visitor who she met through a dating app for 2,100 US dollars and his iPhone 14 Pro.

A Turkish man, Mr Ruhan filed a complaint with Pol. Capt. Anan Mahakitassawakul, Deputy Superintendent for Investigation at Pattaya City Police Station at 3.30 a.m. on November 20 that he was robbed of his property worth nearly 100,000 baht by a Thai woman. The incident occurred at a hotel in Soi Pattaya Sai 2, Moo 10, Nong Prue, Bang Lamung District, Chonburi.

According to Ruhan, he met the Thai woman about three days before the incident via a dating app. After chatting, they arranged to meet in Pattaya and he invited her to explore the entertainment district on Walking Street in South Pattaya with him.

After that, they went to the woman’s accommodation. When they reached her room, she suggested he take a shower. When he finished bathing and came out, he could not find her. At first, he didn’t think much of it, but when he checked his belongings, he realized that foreign currency, about 2,100 dollars (around 73,000 baht) and an iPhone 14 Pro worth around 30,000 baht were missing.

He immediately reported the incident to the investigating officers. The police investigated the scene and checked the hotel’s video footage for further clues.

Miss Nam fled and hid in Rayong Province, according to investigations. Tourist police arrested her on her motorbike with a Pattaya Provincial Court arrest warrant. Police discovered Mr. Ruhan’s roadside-hidden iPhone. She was taken to the investigating officers for prosecution, along with the evidence.

According to Pol. Col. Somchai Teerapatpaisarn, the incident had an impact on Thailand’s image and confidence in tourism, which the commander recognised and hastened the arrest.

“If tourists are in trouble or need help, you can contact the Tourist Police via hotline 1155, and via the application Tourist Police i lert u 24 hours a day,” he went on to say.

