Bangkok Is the Most Popular Airbnb Destination for Loy Krathong

BANGKOK – Bangkok named as the top destination for international tourists in Thailand during the Loy Krathong festival in 2023, followed by Chiang Mai, Pattaya, Phuket, Koh Samui, Hua Hin, Koh Phangan and Krabi, according to Airbnb.

Chai Watcharong, spokesman for the Prime Minister’s Office, said on Friday a report showed a 17 per cent increase in searches on the Airbnb bookings in Thailand for the period from November to December 2566.

It showed an 88 percent increase in searches by Chinese tourists. In addition, Australian travelers contributed to a 16 percent increase in accommodation searches in the last two months of 2023.

In the entire year of 2023, there was a more than 30 percent increase in Airbnb bookings in Thailand compared to the previous year. Airbnb emphasizes that Thailand’s attractiveness on the international stage remains strong, with global travelers showing interest in experiencing Thai hospitality, culture, cuisine, and traditions.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin hopes that Thailand will consistently meet the expectations of international tourists. He is confident that the government will implement policies to address the needs of travelers, responding precisely to the trends and popularity.

Additionally, he hopes that the government’s proactive tourism policies will stimulate the overall economy. He urges all Thai people to collectively be gracious hosts during the Loy Krathong festival and this year’s high season, creating an impressive experience for tourists, encouraging them to return to Thailand in the coming years,” said Chai.

In the area of environmental protection, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment encourages people to choose eco-friendly krathongs, especially in Bangkok. Statistics from the Ministry of Environment in Bangkok show that 572,602 krathongs were collected from the Chao Phraya River in 2022. The ministry warns that such waste, if released into the sea, could have serious consequences for marine life, ecosystems, coral reefs and seagrass.

Sumana Kajornwattanakul, Director of the Institute of Marine Science and Coastal Resources Research and Development, called on everyone to work together to use krathongs made from natural materials that decompose easily, such as banana leaves and banana stems.

She emphasized that the use of materials that could be harmful to aquatic animals, such as paper threads, nails or plastic stones, should be avoided.

“Furthermore, I would like to invite everyone to float krathongs together, one family, one krathong. You can also float krathongs as a group with friends or opt for an online krathong floating. This is considered another effective way to significantly reduce krathong waste.”

