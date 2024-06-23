Russian’s Unauthorized Motorcycle Classes Halted in Phuket

PHUKET — Tourist Police in Phuket launched an operation to suppress crimes affecting the tourism industry. They received information from an informant about a foreigner teaching motorcycle riding in a large parking area near the old floating market in Kathu Subdistrict, Kathu District, Phuket Province.

Investigation revealed an Instagram account of Mr. Roman, a 29-year-old Russian national, with a description in Russian that translates to “Motorcycle School, Motorcycle Rental – Phuket” and a contact phone number 063 1XX 45XX. When tourist police surveyed Mr. Roman’s motorcycle training location, they found him teaching a foreign woman how to ride a motorcycle and avoid obstacles.

On June 23, the arrest team approached both individuals, identifying themselves as police officers. The woman taking the motorcycle lesson stated she was Russian and had agreed to pay 2,000 baht for a 3-day course. She found the service through a Google search and phone contact.

The officers then arrested Mr. Roman on charges of being a foreigner working without a work permit. He was handed over to the Kathu Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Advertisement

Evidence collected included social media messages from Instagram and other platforms where numerous previous students had given ratings to Mr. Roman.

______