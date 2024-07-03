German Overstayer with Attempted Murder History Arrested in Bangkok

BANGKOK — The German man of Iraqi origin has been arrested for overstaying in Thailand. The officers later found that he has a criminal record of using violence in an attempted murder in Germany.

On July 3, Immigration police officials jointly announced the arrest of a German man for overstaying his visa and found that he had a history of attempted murder against a fellow national.

The arrest stems from a complaint received by the Immigration Bureau’s Crime Suppression Division’s Section 2. The complaint reported that some hotels in Sukhumvit Soi 4 were allowing foreigners to stay without informing immigration authorities.

During the investigation, officers encountered Mr. Ahmed, who was born in Muthanna, Iraq. He exhibited suspicious behavior. Upon checking his passport and the information in the Immigration Department’s technical system, it was found that his residence permit for the Kingdom had expired for more than six days.

Upon inquiry at the German embassy in Thailand, it was confirmed that Mr. Ahmed was a member of a criminal organization and had previously engaged in a violent altercation in Humburg, Germany. He had attempted to murder an opponent by shooting him four times, resulting in serious injuries.

Department 2 of the Immigration Department arrested him on the charge of being a foreigner residing in the Kingdom without authorization. Mr. Ahmed will be returned to Germany at the end of the proceedings.

