Phuket Immigration Officers Apprehend 4 Long-Term Overstayers

PHUKET — Police Lieutenant General Itthiphon Itthisanranchai, Commander of the Immigration Bureau, ordered a crackdown on foreigners violating the Immigration Act of 1979 and other laws. He instructed officers to inspect high-risk areas under their jurisdiction where foreign groups are suspected of breaking the law or residing in the kingdom without permission.

Following an area scan on July 2, authorities arrested four foreigners: two Egyptians, one Pakistani, and one Russian. The details are as follows:

Mr. Mohamed, Egyptian national (overstayed by 1,898 days)

Mr. Zubair, Pakistani national (overstayed by 1,734 days)

Mr. Haitham, Egyptian national (overstayed by 234 days)

Mr. Dmitri, Russian national (overstayed by 413 days)

All four were charged with “being foreigners entering and staying in the kingdom after their permission has expired.” They were informed of their rights, and their cases were handed over to investigators for further legal proceedings.

In cases where property owners allowed foreigners to stay without notifying authorities, fines were imposed for the offense of “being a house owner or occupant who fails to report a foreign guest’s stay to officials within 24 hours,” which violates Section 38 of the Immigration Act B.E. 2522 (1979).

Given the high number of tourists in Phuket province, the Phuket Immigration Office emphasizes the importance of reporting accommodations as per Sections 37 and 38 of the Immigration Act 1979. This facilitates the monitoring of foreigners in the area in case of any offenses and helps ensure the safety of tourists and locals’ lives and property. It also aims to build confidence among tourists visiting Phuket province.

The Immigration Bureau has published the notification of the residence of an alien according to the Immigration Act, B.E. 2522, Section 38 on its website.

It states that the owner of the house, the owner of the house, or the occupant of the residence Or the manager of a hotel that accepts foreigners who are permitted to stay temporarily in the Kingdom to stay must notify the official at the immigration office located in the locality, residence or hotel within twenty-four hours

From the time the foreigner enters to stay If any locality does not have an immigration office located Notify the police officer at the local police station in the case of a house, residence, or hotel where foreigners stay.

According to paragraph one, it is located in the Bangkok area. Notify the official at the Immigration Division. Notification under paragraph one and paragraph two shall be in accordance with the regulations prescribed by the Director-General.

In notifying the accommodations of foreigners staying in residences, which are: Hotels that are licensed according to Hotels and Guesthouses, Mansions, Apartments, Business Establishments or General Rental Houses Act to the owner of the said dwelling Owner of rental house or the business operator notifies according to the form TM. 30.

