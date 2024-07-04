Disney Exhibition Partners with The Voice Foundation for Animal Charity Event

BANGKOK — The exhibition “Immersive Disney Animation” has been held at EM Tower, 1st floor, EM Sphere shopping center since April 25, 2024, and has received enthusiastic responses from Disney fans of all ages. It has now extended the show with more special offers.

Immersive Disney Animation by Base Entertainment Asia, Walt Disney Animation Studios, and Starvox officially announced an extension of the show until July 29, 2024. They have adjusted prices to accommodate more interested Disney fans who have yet to have the chance to attend the exhibition.

“It will also add Disney songs in Thai versions in response to fan requests for those who enjoy Thai vocal performances. Audiences will have immersive experiences to fully enjoy the exhibition in a 360-degree immersive atmosphere with memorable scenes and beloved Disney characters from the Renaissance era to the latest blockbuster films popular globally.

Advertisement

Moreover, in collaboration with The Voice Foundation, led by Chollada (Mekratri) Sirisant, Immersive Disney Animation will hold a special charity event where pets such as dogs and cats can attend the exhibition.

The special sessions will be on July 28, 2024, at 2:00-5:00 p.m. The earnings after expenses will be donated to ‘The Voice Foundation’ to help sick or abandoned animals. These preferably small pets can be cared for and carried. Each pet should weigh no more than 8 kilograms, and strollers will not be allowed due to the sensory exhibition format.

____

About Immersive Disney Animation

Immersive Disney Animation is a 360-degree multi-sensory experience that takes any visitors inside fans favourite Walt Disney Animation Studios movies.

From timeless classics to the modern blockbusters, these movies will be brought to life with state-of-the-art responsive projectors in millions of pixels, where visitors can experience iconic songs and scenes from over 40 of Disney’s beloved animated films.

Imagine traveling through Zootopia with Judy Hopps, diving to the ocean floor with Ariel, taking a magic carpet ride with Aladdin, witnessing Rafiki introduce Simba at Pride Rock and being surrounded by the animal kingdom, or singing with Elsa in the world of Frozen and so much more.

Take a peek behind-the-scenes at how Walt Disney Animation Studios brings movies to life through exclusive, custom-designed interactive exhibits. Visitors will even learn tips and tricks to draw beloved Disney characters.

About The Voice Foundation

The Voice Foundation, also known as The Voice (From Us), is a non-profit organization. It was established in the aftermath of the 2011 flood disaster and is led by Chollada (Mekrati) Sirisant.

Advertisement

The foundation focuses on problem-solving and aiding stray dogs and cats that have been abused, involved in accidents, or abandoned and creates a sustainable community free from stray dogs and cats. Through their efforts, they have spayed or neutered more than 27,000 animals and saved more than 14,000 lives.

_______