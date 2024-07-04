KMUTNB Earns Recognition in U.S. News & World Report’s 2024-25 Best Global Universities List

In the U.S. News & World Report’s list of 2024-25 Best Global Universities, released on 24 June 2024, King Mongkut’s University of Technology North Bangkok (KMUTNB) was ranked No. 6 among 12 top Thai universities and placed at No. 1,196 among 2,250 universities from over 100 countries across the world. In addition, KMUTNB also secured positions in four academic disciplines: Material Science, Engineering, Mathematics, and Chemistry.

KMUTNB’s programs in the Top 10 nationally include:

– Material Science – Ranked No. 607 globally and No. 2 nationally among the top 7 Thai universities in the rankings.

– Engineering – Ranked No. 732 globally and No. 3 nationally among the top 6 Thai universities in the rankings.

– Mathematics – Ranked No. 145 globally and No. 3 nationally among the top 3 Thai universities in the rankings.

– Chemistry – Ranked No. 1,039 globally and No. 9 nationally among the top 12 Thai universities in the rankings.

The rankings focused on academic and research reputations, determined by evaluating 13 indicators such as citations, publications, and conferences. The steady progress in KMUTNB’s global ranking reflects the university’s consistent advancement in its global and regional reputation in research and education.

https://bit.ly/usnewsranking2024