Suspect Confesses to Killing Wealthy Friend Over Gambling Debts

RAYONG — Police led a female suspect to reenact the murder of her wealthy friend before taking her to a gold shop in Ban Bueng, Chonburi where she sold stolen jewelry. She confessed to acting alone due to online gambling debts, confirming her German husband was not involved.

The victim, Wanna Kürner, 65, a wealthy woman and prosecutor’s mother-in-law, was found dead with both ring fingers severed in a palm plantation in Wang Chan district, Rayong. Her jewelry was stolen. Police arrested Kamonwan Wolf, 57, the victim’s friend, who initially denied involvement but confessed after DNA evidence from hair in the victim’s fingernails was found.

On November 18 at 6 a.m., police took Kamonwan to locate the iron bar used to kill Wanna on November 15, 2024. She admitted to striking the victim’s forehead repeatedly, stealing her gold necklace and bracelet, and cutting off her fingers to take rings. She sold the jewelry in Ban Bueng market for 80,000 baht ($2,300) to pay gambling debts.

During the crime reenactment, heavy security was present as locals gathered, including the victim’s brother who shouted angrily at the suspect. Before being detained, Kamonwan apologized to the victim’s family and warned society against gambling.

Somchai, the victim’s brother, said he couldn’t understand how the suspect could be so cruel to his sister. He believes if she needed money, she could have simply asked his sister who would have surely helped. Instead, she chose to kill someone she knew. He is deeply grieved by the irreversible loss of his sister and absolutely refuses to forgive the suspect.

He also expressed disbelief at the brutality and doubts about the suspect acting alone. However, police confirmed evidence supports Kamonwan’s confession of acting independently, and her German husband was cleared after questioning showed he was riding his motorcycle to meet friends in Pattaya during the incident.

The punishment for intentional murder carries penalties of: death penalty, life imprisonment, or imprisonment for 15-20 years.

