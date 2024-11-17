Chonburi Woman Suspected of Killing Friend, Cutting Off Fingers for Rings

CHONBURI — A court has issued an arrest warrant on Saturday for a close friend of a wealthy Chonburi woman whose body was found beaten and with two fingers cut off, hidden in a palm plantation in Rayong Province. Gold jewelry weighing 8 baht, two diamond rings, and cash were missing. Police are also questioning her German husband.

Police Lieutenant Taweesak Pakamat of Wang Chan Police Station, Rayong, reported that a woman’s body was discovered on a dirt road in a palm plantation in Moo 3, Pa Yup Subdistrict, Wang Chan District, Rayong, at 7:30 p.m. on November 15.

The body showed signs of blunt force trauma to the face, a slash wound to the back of the head, and both ring fingers had been cut off. The estimated time of death was at least 6 hours prior. Witnesses in the area reported seeing a white car entering the area where the body was found.

The victim was identified as Wanna, 67, who had gone missing after attending a Kathin ceremony at a monastery in Soi Yenrudee, Sattahip, Chonburi.

Wannarat Saengkaew, 35, the victim’s daughter, reported that her mother disappeared after the ceremony. The victim’s possessions, including a 5-baht gold necklace, 3-baht gold bracelet, two diamond rings, and cash, were all missing.

Investigation revealed that on the morning of the incident, Wanna’s German husband dropped her at the monastery. A couple who were friends of Wanna offered to drive her home, but before she could exit their car, she received a phone call and left with another driver.

Police investigating CCTV footage saw Wanna entering a white Toyota with Chonburi license plates on November 15.

The car was traced to Kamonwan, 57, who also made the last call to Wanna’s phone. Kamonwan, who lives in Sriracha and is also married to a German national, was arrested after police obtained a warrant. She has denied involvement during interrogation at Nong Kham Police Station, Si Racha District, Chonburi Province on November 16, 2024

Police are awaiting forensic evidence, including fingerprints and evidence from the vehicle. They are also questioning Kamonwan’s German husband, who claims he was riding his motorcycle to meet friends in Pattaya on the day of the incident.

________