200 Lopburi Monkeys Escape from Enclosure, Some Invade Police Station

LOPBURI — Over 200 monkeys escaped from the Lopburi City Municipality Animal Nursery. As of this morning, more than 60 have returned to their enclosure for food. National Parks Department officials are rushing to capture the remaining monkeys, expecting the operation to take 2-3 days.

The breakout occurred from the third enclosure at the nursery in Pho Kao Ton subdistrict, Muang district, Lopburi province. The escaped monkeys were from the Manora monkey zone, which normally houses about 300 monkeys.

Around 200 escaped on the evening of November 16, wandering the streets, climbing into residents’ homes, and some even invaded the Tha Hin Police Station, forcing officers to hurriedly close all doors and windows.

The escape was possible due to old netting in the enclosure, which was built 5-6 years ago. The netting couldn’t withstand the monkeys’ force and created an opening they could escape through.

Advertisement

On the morning of November 17, hundreds of monkeys were still lingering around the enclosure, trying to return for food. Every Sunday, Wat Sao Thong Temple usually holds a food offering ceremony for the monkeys, providing fresh vegetables and fruits. When Phra Khru Sirijariyaporn, the temple’s abbot, arrived with food and called the monkeys, about 40 of them returned to their enclosure.

Municipal officials are setting up traps with food at various locations to capture as many monkeys as possible. Most of the escaped monkeys haven’t gone far, staying near the enclosure where they can access food and water.

Meanwhile, radio operators at Tha Hin Police Station are keeping watch on the more mischievous monkeys that tend to climb the radio communication poles, as they could cause damage. If any monkeys come too close, staff must try to chase them away.

On Sunday the damaged enclosure has been repaired by municipal officials. The National Parks Department has been notified to send officers to capture the remaining monkeys, expected to take 2-3 days due to the large number of escapees.

The municipality requests that residents who spot any hiding monkeys report their location to the Animal Nursery or Monkey Park staff. This is the second time monkeys have broken out since they were first brought to this facility.

______