Thai Elderly Suspect Caught with Stolen Chinese Tourist’s Wallet

BANGKOK — Pathumwan police arrested a 71-year-old Thai woman identified as Ms. Weena, or “Wee,” on theft charges after she allegedly stole a wallet belonging to a Chinese tourist at CentralWorld shopping mall.

The arrest took place on April 18 at the entrance to Soi 47 on Rama IV Road in Bangkok’s Sathorn district. Officers recovered several items of evidence, including Chinese currency, a Bank of China credit card, and the distinctive clothing worn during the theft.

According to police reports, a 28-year-old Chinese tourist filed a complaint on April 16 stating that her gray wallet containing approximately 20,000 baht, 800 yuan in Chinese currency, and a Bank of China credit card had been stolen after she accidentally left it while shopping on the mall’s second floor.

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage and identified an elderly Thai woman wearing rose-colored glasses, a green and white striped shirt, and green pants with gold chain patterns taking the forgotten wallet.

After extensive surveillance, officers located Ms. Weena, whose appearance matched the suspect captured on CCTV. A search revealed she was carrying 200 yuan in Chinese banknotes, a Bank of China credit card, and a Chinese identity card.

When questioned, the elderly suspect reportedly admitted to the theft, claiming it was “a momentary lapse of attention driven by desire.”

Ms. Weena has been charged with theft and handed over to investigators for further legal proceedings.

