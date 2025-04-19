Hua Hin Motorcycle Taxi Driver Arrested for Egg Attack on Tourist

PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN — Hua Hin police have successfully apprehended suspects responsible for throwing eggs at a Mauritian female tourist. The motorcycle taxi driver claims the act was motivated by stress over declining income. Despite the incident, the tourists has forgiven the perpetrators, stating that Thailand remains the “Land of Smiles” and that they now love Hua Hin even more.

On April 18, Police Colonel Kampanart Na Wichai, Superintendent of Hua Hin Police Station, addressed the case of a tourist who shared photos of an unexpected experience – being hit with eggs in front of Hua Hin Railway Station simply for using a taxi app.

The incident occurred on April 17 at approximately 7:00 p.m. when a male Mauritian tourist, traveling with her spouse, arrived at Hua Hin Railway Station. After calling a Grab car to take them to their accommodation, unknown individuals threw eggs at the vehicle, soiling the female tourist’s clothing.

Disturbed by the experience, they posted a warning on the “Life in Hua Hin” Facebook group, which garnered significant public attention and widespread criticism of the perpetrators’ behavior.

Colonel Kampanart stated that after learning of the incident, he immediately ordered officers to track down those responsible. The investigation team reviewed CCTV footage from the area and discovered three similar incidents had occurred between April 12-17.

Officers subsequently gathered evidence and arrested two suspects: “Ms. A” (pseudonym), a motorcycle taxi driver, and Ms. B (pseudonym), a 16-year-old female minor. Both confessed to the crime.

Investigation revealed the motive stemmed from accumulated stress, as the driver’s income had significantly decreased over the past 3-4 months, with Grab cars frequently picking up passengers they considered potential customers. The suspects insisted they had no intention to harm tourists or damage Hua Hin’s reputation. Police have collected evidence and are proceeding with legal charges.

The couple later posted a message thanking Hua Hin police and locals: “We sincerely thank the people of Hua Hin and all tourists for their encouragement after yesterday’s egg-throwing incident. The police professionally brought us to meet the perpetrators for questioning. We commend the officers and Sunday who tirelessly worked alongside Thai police.”

The female tourist continued, “The perpetrator is a youth from an impoverished family. As a teacher who works with young people, I understand the stress and pressure they face, so we requested the police merely issue a warning to prevent such incidents from happening to other tourists. Thai people are hardworking, which is why we return to Thailand 2-3 times annually. We love the ‘Land of Smiles’ and love Hua Hin even more today.

