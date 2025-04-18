UNESCO Recognizes Three Thai Collections in Memory of the World Register

UNESCO has expanded its Memory of the World International Register with 74 new documentary heritage collections, bringing the total number of inscribed collections to 570.

The newly added entries represent 72 countries and 4 international organizations, covering diverse topics including the scientific revolution, women’s contributions to history, and major milestones in multilateralism.

Among the newly recognized collections are three submissions from Thailand, highlighting the country’s rich cultural heritage and historical significance in Southeast Asia.

The first Thai-related inscription, “The Birth of the Association of Southeast Asia Nations (ASEAN),” was jointly submitted by Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand. This collection documents the establishment of ASEAN by its five founding nations in 1967, featuring the original ASEAN Declaration and related records.

The archives showcase how these newly independent countries worked to transform neighborly relations into friendships built on mutual trust, demonstrating their agency in creating a more peaceful regional landscape.

Thailand’s second inscription, “The Manuscript of Nanthopananthasut Kamlaung,” dates back to July 22, 1736. This 190-page manuscript on khoi-paper contains Buddhist literature depicting Buddha taming Nanthopanantha-naga.

The document showcases complex literary forms, timeless moral values, and sophisticated multilingual manuscript traditions, reflecting Ayutthaya’s centuries of cultural interchange in Buddhism, translation, and literacy.

The third Thai entry, “The King of the White Elephant and the archival documents,” features a groundbreaking 1940 Thai feature film. Notable as the first Thai film presented in English and the only surviving Thai film from the pre-World War II era, this black-and-white production skillfully blends traditional Thai performances with Western cinematic techniques. Created at the onset of World War II, the film promotes a message of peace and harmony.

UNESCO’s Memory of the World Programme continues to preserve documentary heritage of global significance, ensuring these valuable cultural treasures remain accessible for future generations.