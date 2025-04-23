Million-Dollar Ferrari Bursts Into Flames on Bangkok Road

BANGKOK — A high-speed collision involving three vehicles, including two luxury cars—a Ferrari and a Mercedes-Benz—ended in flames early this morning on Borommaratchachonnani Road in Bangkok’s Thawi Watthana District. The Ferrari, valued at approximately one million dollars, was completely destroyed in the ensuing fire.

Security camera footage captured the moment of impact at 2:06 a.m. on April 23, showing a white Ferrari F8 TRIBUTO traveling at high speed before violently rear-ending a bronze-silver Mercedes-Benz C220 in the rightmost lane. The impact caused both vehicles to spin, with the Ferrari striking a Toyota pickup truck in the middle lane, causing it to flip over. The luxury vehicles continued to collide before both burst into flames.

In the aftermath of the collision, the drivers of both the Mercedes and Ferrari reportedly abandoned their vehicles to help the pickup truck driver before leaving the scene.

Firefighters and rescue personnel arrived shortly after the incident, taking approximately 20 minutes to control the blaze. The 29-year-old Mercedes driver, identified as Thanawut, a department store branch manager, was transported to Ratchapipat Hospital for treatment. The Ferrari driver, 21-year-old Treeran, sustained minor injuries but declined hospitalization.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Apiwat Sinpru, investigating officer at Thammasala Police Station, stated that all three drivers tested negative for alcohol in preliminary tests, though blood test results from the hospital are still pending. “The CCTV footage clearly shows who is at fault,” he added, indicating charges will be filed accordingly.

Wealthy Family Connection

The Ferrari driver was revealed to be the son of a wealthy businessman, 55-year-old Kamol, who made headlines in 2024 after filing a complaint with the Prime Minister’s Office, claiming that the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) had improperly seized his luxury sports car, despite it having had proper registration for a decade.

In this latest incident, Kamol later accompanied his son to provide statements to investigators at Thammasala Police Station. He disclosed that the family had purchased the Ferrari for 34 million baht ($1 million) and had registered it in 2022 under his wife’s name. The vehicle was covered by comprehensive insurance, with coverage of up to 24 million baht ($720,000).

“I always warned my son to drive carefully and not recklessly,” Kamol stated. “Fortunately, no one was seriously injured or killed. This is an accident case, and if my son is at fault, we are willing to take responsibility.”

