Israeli Tourist’s Stolen Bicycle in Bangkok Found on Facebook

BANGKOK — Police have apprehended two suspects who allegedly stole a bicycle belonging to an Israeli tourist in Bangkok’s Yaowarat, Chinatown district, and attempted to sell it on Facebook.

Officers from Chakkrawat Police Station arrested 45-year-old Sompoth near Bang Sai Kai 2 Alley in Bangkok’s Thonburi district on April 23. Police recovered a black TREK FX3 bicycle and a gray-black GIRO helmet as evidence.

The case began when 54-year-old Israeli national Mr. Erez filed a police report in the early morning of April 20. According to his statement, on April 19 around 6:00 p.m., he had parked and locked his black TREK bicycle to a lamppost on Songwat Road before going to enjoy the sights and cuisine of Yaowarat. When he returned around 2:00 a.m. on April 20, he discovered the bicycle missing and the lock chain cut.

Investigators later received information from the victim that a Facebook user named “Sompoth” was selling a black TREK bicycle for 7,000 baht (approximately $200) that matched the description of the stolen property. Police contacted the Facebook account holder posing as potential buyers.

Believing the officers to be customers, Sompoth arranged to meet them in Bang Sai Kai 2 Alley, where he was subsequently arrested.

During questioning, Sompoth claimed he had purchased the bicycle from another individual identified only as “Anant” or “Man” for 5,000 baht (approximately $140) from a rental room in Itsaraphap Soi 29. He then listed it on Facebook for 7,000 baht, hoping to make a 2,000 baht ($60) profit.

Authorities have charged Sompoth with nighttime theft involving damage to protective barriers, participating in a crime with two or more people using a vehicle to facilitate the offense, and receiving stolen property. They are also pursuing Anant on similar charges. Both suspects have denied all allegations.

