KANORI Hand Roll Bar Hits $9M Revenue, Eyes 20% Growth in 2025

BANGKOK — KANORI Hand Roll Bar, Thailand’s first dedicated hand roll restaurant, has announced revenue exceeding 300 million baht ($9 million) and ambitious plans to grow 20% in 2025, capitalizing on the country’s expanding Japanese culinary scene.

Founded by siblings Panitan, Paniti, and Pavitra Kobkulsuwan, KANORI has established itself as a pioneer in Thailand’s Japanese restaurant market, which grew to 5,916 establishments in 2024—a 2.9% increase from the previous year, according to data from the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO Bangkok).

“We aim to bring something entirely new to the table, something never attempted before,” said Paniti Kobkulsuwan, co-founder of KANORI. “Our methods and ideas go beyond traditional textbooks, incorporating the dynamics of the modern world to offer a fresh perspective. It’s fair to say that the ‘KANORI Hand roll bar’ was the First Mover in establishing the hand roll industry in Thailand.”

Since opening its first location in Soi Sukhumvit 49 just 18 months ago, KANORI has rapidly expanded to four locations, adding branches in EmQuartier, Central Embassy, and most recently, IconSiam. The concept features high-quality imported ingredients crafted into fresh hand rolls prepared directly at the counter, catering to consumers seeking both quality and convenience.

According to co-founder Pavitra Kobkulsuwan, the business has thrived despite intense pricing competition in Thailand’s Japanese food sector by focusing on value rather than profit margins.

“The key to our success as Thailand’s first hand roll restaurant, and our ability to expand to four locations, lies in researching consumer insights, understanding customer needs, and focusing on delivering value,” Pavitra explained. “At an affordable price, we provide a semi-omakase ambiance, making it an inviting experience for families with both adults and children.”

KANORI’s delivery service has also contributed significantly to its growth, maintaining the quality of premium ingredients like fresh seaweed even during transport.

Looking ahead, co-founder Panitan Kobkulsuwan revealed plans for further expansion: “The ‘KANORI Hand roll bar’ is set to expand further in the third quarter. Our focus will be on opening new branches in high-end department stores in Bangkok as our primary locations, while also exploring opportunities in major cities.”

The company aims to achieve a 20% revenue increase in 2025 compared to the previous year, furthering its position in Thailand’s competitive Japanese restaurant market.

KANORI Hand Roll Bar is operated by THAISAKOL ESTATE Co., Ltd., which manages a diverse portfolio including Kay’s (brunch-style restaurant), Day by Kay’s (beverages and pastries), and K Maison hotel.

The restaurant’s success story highlights the growing sophistication of Thailand’s food scene and consumer interest in innovative international cuisine concepts that blend quality, convenience, and value.

