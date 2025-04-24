Thai Woman Survives King Cobra Attack, Brings Snake to Hospital

SA KAEO — A 47-year-old woman from Sa Kaeo Province has been discharged from the hospital after surviving a king cobra attack, during which she fought the snake and brought its carcass to doctors to aid in her treatment.

Supin Wanpen returned home to Moo 8, Ban Nong Khi Hen in Khok Pi Khong sub-district, Mueang Sa Kaeo district on April 23, following the harrowing incident that occurred on April 19.

According to Supin, she was gathering mushrooms near the Khlong Khan Tho reservoir in Watthana Nakhon district with several relatives when a 3-meter king cobra lunged at her, biting her left leg and causing a severe wound. In a moment of panic and without any weapons, her only thought was to capture the snake to show doctors for proper treatment.

She kicked the cobra’s neck, pinning it to the ground before calling relatives and her grandfather to help kill the snake.

Her relatives contacted her husband, a forestry official, who arranged for an emergency vehicle from Pang Sida National Park to transport her to Crown Prince Sa Kaeo Hospital. During the journey, they tied cloth above the bite wound in three places to prevent the venom from reaching her heart.

“From the time I was bitten at around 9:30 AM until reaching the hospital at about 11:00 AM, followed by wound treatment and serum injection, it took about two and a half hours before my condition improved,” Supin explained.

On April 21, Supin’s friend, Kannika Ruangsa, posted photos on Facebook showing Supin in the hospital alongside the dead snake she had brought with her. The post, which read: “Supin Wanpen, my amazing friend, got bitten by a king cobra while collecting mushrooms, killed the snake with her bare hands, and even carried it to the hospital. She’s the strongest. Supin is now out of ICU and safe,” garnered over 14,000 likes, 1,100 supportive comments, and was shared 4,500 times.

Supin advises anyone facing a similar emergency: “You must maintain your composure. Don’t panic, don’t be afraid. Stay strong and do everything possible to survive.”

“If we don’t fight, we die. If we fight, there’s a chance of survival. You must stay calm and fight to stay alive,” she concluded.

