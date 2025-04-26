Irish Man Seriously Injured in Motorcycle Attack in Pattaya

PATTAYA — A violent assault between foreigners occurred in Pattaya early this morning, leaving an Irish national with serious injuries outside his condominium building. According to security personnel who witnessed the incident, the attacker was also a foreigner.

The Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Center received a report at 1:36 a.m. on April 26 regarding a foreign national who had been attacked in front of a condominium in Soi Thep Prasit 17, Pattaya City, Nong Prue Subdistrict, Bang Lamung District, Chonburi Province.

Police patrol officers from Pattaya City Police Station and rescue volunteers rushed to the scene. They found Mr. Scott, a 34-year-old Irish citizen, severely wounded with slash injuries to his left arm, abdomen, and both legs. He was lying in a pool of blood beside his motorcycle. A folding knife was discovered at the scene, which police collected as evidence.

Rescue personnel provided immediate first aid to the victim, who was in critical condition, before urgently transporting him to the hospital.

Police interviewed a security guard from a nearby condominium who witnessed the incident. The guard reported that the Irish man was riding his motorcycle back from a convenience store when, upon reaching the scene, another foreigner on a motorcycle pulled alongside him and kicked his bike, causing him to fall. The attacker then repeatedly stabbed the victim before quickly fleeing the area. The security guard immediately called for help.

Police are currently investigating to identify and apprehend the suspect.

