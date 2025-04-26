Brutal Pattaya Killing: Chinese Tourist Caught at Suvarnabhumi

PATTAYA — A 42-year-old Chinese national, Mr. Fu Tongyuan, wanted for the gruesome murder of a 25-year-old Thai transgender woman, was apprehended by Immigration police at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Saturday afternoon. The suspect, whose face was covered with scratch marks, was transported back to Pattaya for interrogation.

The victim’s body was discovered in a rental apartment in Soi Arunothai, Central Pattaya. The deceased, identified as Woranand from Nong Khai province, had suffered horrific injuries. Her body had been cut open from neck to genitals, with her lung missing and heart removed from the body.

Investigators found a large plastic bag and scissors inside the apartment. The bathroom showed signs of thorough cleaning, with almost no blood stains remaining.

Forensic police conducted detailed examinations and collected DNA evidence from the crime scene.

The apartment housekeeper told police that around 2 a.m. on April 26, she heard an argument between a Chinese man and a transgender woman in the room. She later heard the transgender woman screaming, “Let me go! Don’t hurt me!” This was followed by the sound of footsteps and repeated door kicking that continued for about an hour before falling silent.

When she woke up in the morning, the housekeeper reported the incident to her employer, who instructed her to knock on the door and warn the tenant. When no one answered, they used a spare key to enter the room, where they discovered the transgender woman’s body lying in a pool of blood. The Chinese man had disappeared. They immediately called the police.

The apartment manager revealed that the Chinese suspect had rented the room around 9 a.m. on April 25 for a one-week stay. According to his passport, he had previously visited Thailand 2-3 times as a tourist.

The suspect was finally arrested at approximately 1:45 p.m. while attempting to clear immigration at Suvarnabhumi Airport. He was preparing to leave the country on China Eastern Airlines flight MU 742 bound for Kunming, China.

Police Lieutenant General Yingyot Thepjamnong, Commander of Provincial Police Region 2, commended Pattaya City Police for solving the case and rapidly coordinating with Immigration Police at Suvarnabhumi Airport. CCTV footage revealed that the suspect left his accommodation alone at 7:50 a.m. on April 26, then traveled by motorcycle taxi and tour bus heading to Bangkok in preparation to flee the country.

Police Lieutenant General Yingyot disclosed that after Pattaya City Police took Fu Tongyuan into custody, they collected forensic evidence before conducting a detailed interrogation. The Chinese man initially claimed he acted in self-defense after being attacked first, but police remain skeptical due to evidence found at the scene, including sacks and numerous restraints, some on the bed and others near the victim’s body in the room, suggesting premeditation.

This evidence aligns with CCTV footage showing Fu purchasing various items at 9:20 p.m. on April 25, including one large rainbow-patterned bag, one pair of scissors, one pack of black garbage bags, one pack of clear plastic bags, and one pack of zip ties, totaling 195 baht. The shopping took approximately 12 minutes.

Meanwhile, investigators are focusing on the missing lung from the victim, as noted by the forensic doctor. Police are conducting a thorough investigation, coordinating with the Chinese Embassy in Thailand and relevant experts.

