Russian Man Stabs Love Rival in Brutal Attack in Pattaya

PATTAYA — A love triangle involving Russian nationals in Pattaya turned violent when a jealous boyfriend stabbed his girlfriend’s former lover in a shocking incident captured clearly on security cameras.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Thanongsak Inphadung, Deputy Inspector of Pattaya City Police Station, received a report at 6:00 p.m. on April 26 about a foreign man who had been stabbed in front of a condominium in the Khao Phra Tamnak area, Soi 4, Pattaya City, Chonburi Province.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers found the injured victim, identified as Mr. Mikhail, a Russian national, covered in blood with a deep wound to his neck that had severed a major blood vessel. First responders provided emergency treatment before rushing him to Pattaya City Hospital in critical condition.

According to witness testimonies, the incident stemmed from jealousy between the woman’s former and current boyfriends. The victim was the ex-boyfriend of a foreign woman with whom he still maintained frequent contact.

The perpetrator, her current boyfriend who lives nearby, had been closely monitoring the woman’s activities. When he spotted the woman sitting intimately with her former lover in front of the building, he became enraged, approached the victim and violently stabbed him in the neck.

After the attack, the injured man attempted to fight back but collapsed due to his severe injuries. The assailant calmly walked away, disposing of the knife in a garbage bin.

Pattaya City Police confirmed that the entire incident was clearly captured by the building’s CCTV cameras. Officers are now working with Tourist Police to track down and apprehend the foreign suspect.

This case occurred on the same day as another shocking crime in Pattaya, where a Chinese man murdered a Thai transgender woman and disposed of her body. Police have detained the suspect at Suvarnabhumi Airport.

