Sex Deal Gone Wrong: Chinese Tourist Confesses to Pattaya Murder

PATTAYA — A 42-year-old Chinese suspect in the murder of a 25-year-old Thai transgender woman, who was apprehended at Suvarnabhumi Airport before fleeing the country, has made a disturbing confession.

He admitted to killing her after being refused sex. Regarding his mutilation of the body, he claimed he “wanted to play” with the corpse.

According to Superintendent of Pattaya City Police Station Police Colonel Anek Srathongyoo’s disclosure in the early hours of April 27, the suspect, Fu Tongyuen, a welder from Hubei Province, China, has confessed to murdering Woranun, a post-operative transgender woman from Nong Khai Province, in his apartment room in Soi Arunothai, Central Pattaya.

Fu, whose face showed scratch marks, gave his testimony through an interpreter with a stern expression and kept his head down throughout. He stated that this was his third visit to Thailand. His first visit was with a tour group, but he traveled alone for his second and third visits because he considered Thailand a safe country.

During this latest trip, he met Woranun on the evening of April 25 near South Pattaya Beach. They exchanged contact information via WeChat. He initially did not realize she was transgender. Around 9 p.m. that same day, she contacted him and they arranged to meet at his rented apartment.

They agreed on a price of 8,000 baht for sexual services, which he paid. However, when the time came, the woman refused and resisted. He then asked for half of his money back, but Woranun refused, leading to a heated argument and physical altercation. He claimed she kicked him off the bed, after which he jumped back onto the bed, straddled her, and strangled her until she went limp.

After confirming Woranun was dead, he dragged the body into the bathroom. He then began mutilating the corpse, stating he wanted to “play with and tease the body.” Using scissors, he cut from her neck down to her genitals and removed her heart. Regarding the missing lung, he insisted he did not touch it.

After the act, he washed the body and cleaned all blood traces before leaving the body in the bathroom and going to sleep as usual. Upon waking, he quickly booked a flight ticket, took a motorcycle taxi, then a bus to Suvarnabhumi Airport to flee back to China.

When questioned about his motives and whether he suffered from any mental illness, Fu replied, “I don’t know, as I’ve never consulted a doctor.” He only affirmed that he was attacked by the victim, which led to extreme anger and loss of self-control. He expressed his desire to apologize to the victim’s family for his actions.

Regarding police suspicions about his purchase of various items from a 20-baht store before meeting the transgender woman at his room, he claimed he bought them to contain his belongings since he didn’t have a travel bag. As for the scissors he purchased, he alleged they were for self-defense when going out at night.

Police Colonel Anek revealed that the suspect has confessed and acknowledged the evidence. Regarding the victim’s missing organ, they await forensic confirmation, with the investigation still ongoing.

_________

