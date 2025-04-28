Body of Transgender Murder Victim Sent for Detailed Forensic Analysis

PATTAYA — Forensic experts at the Police General Hospital in Bangkok are conducting comprehensive post-mortem examinations on the body of 25-year-old transgender woman Woranun “Note,” who was brutally murdered by a Chinese tourist in Pattaya, to determine the full extent of injuries and resolve questions about allegedly missing organs, authorities confirmed today.

The case has sent shockwaves through Thailand after 25-year-old Woranun “Note,” a transgender woman from Nong Khai province, was found brutally murdered on April 26 in her apartment in central Pattaya. The suspect, 42-year-old Fu Tongyuan, a Chinese welder, allegedly used scissors to cut open the victim’s chest, removing her heart and silicon implants, which were found placed beside the body.

During questioning, Fu reportedly claimed he was inspired to dissect the body after watching numerous television series, telling investigators he “wanted to try performing an autopsy.”

Medical examiners raised concerns about the victim’s lungs, which were not initially located during preliminary examination. Police officials explained this may have been due to incomplete access during the crime scene investigation and are awaiting comprehensive autopsy results to confirm whether the lungs were actually removed. Investigators are also examining suspicious abdominal incisions to determine if they were inflicted before or after death.

On the morning of April 28, investigators from Pattaya City Police Station brought Fu for additional questioning with the assistance of an interpreter. The visibly stressed and exhausted suspect was subsequently taken to the Pattaya Court, where police successfully opposed bail.

During the transfer, officers implemented strict security measures, including providing Fu with a helmet and protective vest due to concerns about potential vigilante action from the victim’s relatives and angry community members.

Meanwhile, Ms. Mayuree Chamjarus, Director of the Chonburi Justice Office, met with Note’s father to discuss victim compensation of approximately 200,000 baht (about $5,700) available through crime victim assistance programs. The Swing Foundation has also provided legal representation to assist the family.

The victim’s father, Auan, 61, expressed deep distress over social media comments attacking his child. “Losing my son is already incredibly painful, but now we must face these cruel attacks and hurtful remarks, including comments suggesting the death was deserved,” he said.

The case has sparked outrage within Thailand’s LGBTQ+ community, particularly after a viral Facebook post in Lao language stating, “The end of ladyboys who pretend to be women is to have their hearts and lungs cut out,” began circulating online.

In response to this inflammatory post, late Sunday night, a group of transgender women gathered along Pattaya Beach to demonstrate solidarity and call for greater social awareness and respect for transgender individuals.

A leader of the protest group stated that while the person behind the offensive post has not yet been identified, they would be monitoring the situation closely. The group also delivered a direct message to those making derogatory comments: “If you’re still in Pattaya and we meet, we’d like to have a clear conversation with you.”

LGBTQ advocacy groups have continued to call on the public to respect the victim’s dignity and refrain from harmful speculation as the legal process moves forward.

