Joint Thai-UK Operation Yields 2.1 Tons of Cannabis for Medical Research

BANGKOK — Thai Customs Department collaborates with UK representatives and Suvarnabhumi Airport have donated 2.1 tons of cannabis buds to the Department of Thai Traditional Medicine for medical research, while proposing stricter penalties for cannabis smuggling

In response to recent operations by Thai authorities to intercept the smuggling of cannabis buds out of Thailand—particularly involving British nationals who have reportedly been arrested since February—officials have seized large quantities of cannabis. The Customs Department alone has confiscated 2.1 tons.

Rather than destroying the seized material, the Customs Department, in cooperation with UK law enforcement agencies, has decided to hand over these cannabis buds to the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine for medical research purposes.

The handover ceremony took place on April 28, presided over by Teerachai Attanawanich, Director-General of the Customs Department, alongside David Thomas, Deputy Head of Mission at the British Embassy in Bangkok, and Apisak Yenprakon, Director of the Security Center Division at Suvarnabhumi Airport, representing Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited.

The cannabis was presented to Somsak Kreechai, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine, at the Customs Department building.

Teerachai noted that while cannabis has been removed from Thailand’s narcotics list, cannabis buds remain a controlled herb in Thailand. Anyone wishing to conduct research, export, sell, or process controlled herbs for commercial purposes must obtain a license from relevant authorities. Meanwhile, cannabis continues to be classified as a narcotic and prohibited substance in many countries, particularly in the United Kingdom and European Union.

Recognizing the importance of this issue, the Customs Department has coordinated with the Home Office International Operation (HOIO) at the British Embassy since February 16 to intercept cannabis smuggling attempts.

The United Kingdom has sent officials to participate in Cannabis Awareness Raising initiatives, including informing international travelers about potential penalties for smuggling cannabis from Thailand to the UK.

Additionally, the Customs Department has deployed officers and K-9 units to enhance the effectiveness of preventing cannabis from being taken out of the country. Throughout this operation, more than 2.1 tons of cannabis buds abandoned by passengers have been discovered.

In the 2025 fiscal year (October 2024 – April 27, 2025), the Customs Department has detected 994 cases related to cannabis smuggling, with a total volume exceeding 10,036 kilograms.

Phakphum Lertwalthanaraksa, Director of the Investigation and Suppression Division of the Customs Department, stated that the department has proposed to the Ministry of Public Health to issue secondary legislation to provide clearer details on regulating the import and export of cannabis and cannabis buds, as the primary cannabis legislation has not kept pace with developments in criminal control.

“Currently, there are no clear details on whether it is illegal for the general public to transport cannabis out of the country or whether a license is required. At the same time, we aim to strengthen penalties for offenses such as smuggling in both directions,” Phakphum said.

“While these proposals have not yet been finalized, the Customs Department will continue to coordinate with the Ministry of Public Health and airports to enhance legal requirements for more comprehensive regulation.”

