Filipino Student Nabbed in Bangkok Luxury Hotel Scam Ring

BANGKOK — A 26-year-old Filipino student has been arrested by Thai Immigration Police for orchestrating an elaborate fraud scheme that targeted multiple luxury hotels across Bangkok, resulting in hundreds of thousands of baht in damages.

The suspect, identified only as Mr. Leonardo Hernandez (an alias), was apprehended on April 25 near his university residence in Pathum Thani following a series of complaints from high-end hotels throughout the capital.

According to investigators, Hernandez developed a sophisticated scam where he would book 4-5 night stays at luxury hotels using a credit card, specifically requesting two airport limousine transfers—one for himself and another for his “father” who would supposedly arrive the following day.

Despite already living in Thailand, the suspect would travel to the airport via public transportation, board the pre-arranged limousine, and check into the hotel. Upon arrival, he would inform staff that his passport and funds were with his father who would be arriving in the second scheduled car.

“The hotels, following standard booking protocols, allowed him to check in and access services while waiting for the second guest,” a police spokesperson explained.

Once settled in his room, Hernandez reportedly took full advantage of room service, dining facilities, and other premium amenities, often inviting two or three friends to join him. When the scheduled pickup time for his “father” arrived and no one appeared, hotel staff would become suspicious—but by the following morning, the suspect had already vanished.

Police reports indicate that several prestigious hotels along the Chao Phraya River, in Bangkok’s central business district, and most recently in the upscale Chidlom area had fallen victim to this scheme.

The breakthrough in the case came when investigators discovered that the suspect was not a tourist but enrolled at a well-known university in Pathum Thani province. After gathering sufficient evidence, authorities secured an arrest warrant.

Immigration Police, acting under the supervision of Police Lieutenant General Panumas Boonyalak, Immigration Commissioner, tracked and arrested Hernandez near his university accommodation. He has been charged with fraud by deceit, involving false representation and wrongful acquisition of goods and services.

The suspect has been transferred to investigating officers for further legal proceedings as authorities continue to calculate the total financial damages caused by his deception.

_____