Tunisian Tourist Caught Removing Wheel Clamp in Phuket

PHUKET — A viral video showing a pair of foreign tourists attempting to remove a wheel clamp from their vehicle has sparked widespread reaction on Thai social media, with most commenters supporting strict law enforcement against parking violators.

The incident occurred this morning when a Tunisian male tourist was caught trying to remove a wheel clamp from a rental car that had been parked illegally on Dibuk Road in Talad Yai subdistrict, Mueang Phuket. According to police reports, the man was attempting to use a jack to replace the clamped wheel with a spare tire when officers arrived at the scene.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Kamalan Niyomkhet, Deputy Inspector of Traffic Police at Phuket City Police Station, stated that the tourist has been charged with “attempting to move a vehicle that has been ordered immobilized without permission” under the Land Traffic Act. The case has been forwarded to the court.

Additionally, the rental car owner faces a 2,000 baht fine for allowing someone without a proper driver’s license to operate their vehicle, a violation of the Motor Vehicle Act.

The incident has drawn significant attention online, with Thai netizens largely supporting authorities’ enforcement of parking regulations in the popular tourist destination.

