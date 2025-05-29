Pattaya Condo Pledges Compensation After Panel Injures Australian Man

PATTAYA — Bang Lamung District Chief and Pattaya City Mayor are closely monitoring the incident where a cement shimplate (concrete reinforcement plate) from a condominium collapsed and injured an Australian male tourist, also damaging several motorcycles belonging to residents.

The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. on May 28, when a decorative cement shimplate from the side of a condominium building in Khao Phra Tamnak area collapsed onto a poolside gazebo where Mr. Smith, a 57-year-old Australian tourist, was sitting. He suffered injuries including a broken leg and head trauma. Several motorcycles belonging to residents were also damaged, causing widespread concern among building occupants.

Pattaya City Mayor Poramase Ngampichet stated that the juristic person must compensate for damages and medical treatment for the injured party. Initial inspections confirmed that the building’s structure is not compromised, but concerns remain about the three remaining cement shimplates on other sides of the building after one has already fallen.

“We have cordoned off areas that may be affected and are directing people to avoid those pathways. We’re having the building’s juristic person manage the situation to minimize inconvenience to residents, as the safety of lives and property is our top priority,” the mayor said.

Building Manager Suvit Chaisatra confirmed that all relevant parties and residents have been notified, and the incident area has been strictly cordoned off. Future plans include removing all remaining decorative shimplate components to prevent similar incidents, while ensuring residents that the building’s structure remains safe.

“Regarding the injured person, the juristic person has been regularly checking on his condition and has confirmed that proper compensation will be provided, including for the damaged motorcycles,” he said.

Bang Lamung District Chief Patcharapat Srithanyanan later announced investigation results, confirming that the fallen cement shimplate was a decorative element from the 37th floor that detached from the building structure without affecting the building’s structural integrity. Pattaya City has conducted structural safety inspections.

The 45-story condominium, built approximately 8 years ago with over 1,000 units, is managed by a juristic person and falls under the Building Control Act. Pattaya City has engineers regularly monitoring such high-rise buildings.

Following the Myanmar earthquake that caused the collapse of the Office of the Auditor General building in Bangkok on March 28, this condominium underwent additional structural integrity checks.

The fallen cement shimplate serves as building ornamentation that may deteriorate over time, causing it to fall. The remaining three shimplates on the adjacent floor will be brought to a meeting for approval to remove, ensuring resident confidence.

Regarding viral images showing the building appearing tilted, officials clarified these were taken from a mountain angle, creating a misleading perspective.

