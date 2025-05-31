Ukrainian Tourist Dies in Fatal Fall at Phuket Villa

PHUKET — A 28-year-old Ukrainian woman died early Friday morning after falling from the rooftop terrace of a villa in Chalong, Phuket, police confirmed.

Ms. Veronika was pronounced dead at Chalong Hospital at 4:28 AM, less than an hour after being rushed there following the incident.

According to witness statements given to Chalong Police Station, the victim had been drinking beer on the villa’s rooftop around 3:30 AM when the accident occurred. Two friends who were present – one Ukrainian national and one Thai citizen – told investigators that Ms. Veronika appeared intoxicated while walking near the pool area on the rooftop terrace.

The witnesses reported that she slipped and fell to the ground below while walking along the pool’s edge. Emergency services were immediately contacted, and she was transported to Chalong Hospital at 4:02 AM.

Chalong Police are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatal incident. The case highlights ongoing safety concerns for tourists visiting villa accommodations in the popular resort destination.

Police later transported the body for a detailed autopsy at Vachira Phuket Hospital and will notify forensic officials to conduct a thorough examination of the crime scene, while also informing the Ukrainian Embassy.

