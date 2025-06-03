Month-Long British Tourist Found Dead on Koh Phangan Beach

KOH PHANGAN — A morning jogger discovered the body of a 54-year-old British woman on Chao Phao Beach on Koh Phangan island, found wearing only underwear with no signs of violence.

Police from Koh Phangan Station in Surat Thani Province investigated the discovery of a foreign national’s body on Chao Phao Beach in Village 8, Koh Phangan Subdistrict, Surat Thani Province. The report was received at 6:30 a.m. on June 3. The deceased was later identified as Ms. Alison, age 54, British nationality.

Lieutenant Colonel Apichat Chansamret, Chief of Koh Phangan Police Station, and the duty doctor from Koh Phangan Hospital conducted a preliminary examination. The British woman was found wearing an orange bra, with orange underwear washed ashore nearby by the waves. No wounds or signs of assault were found. Mr. Theerapong, who first discovered the body, stated he was taking his morning exercise walk when he spotted the foreign woman and immediately notified police.

Volunteers from the Koh Phangan Kusonsraddha Foundation rescue unit transported the body for autopsy at Koh Phangan Hospital, where large amounts of sand and water were found in the lungs. Doctors preliminarily determined the cause of death as drowning.

Investigation revealed that the deceased had been staying at a bungalow near the incident location for approximately one month, with a scheduled checkout date of June 11. Staff observed that the British woman had a habit of drinking alcohol. On June 2, she fell and hit her head on the ground outside a convenience store but refused medical attention. Good Samaritans helped her return to her accommodation.

On Monday night, she had been drinking and went swimming at the beach area near her bungalow. No one saw her alive after that until her body was discovered. Authorities later searched her room and found her passport and belongings intact. Officials will contact the British Embassy to notify her relatives.

__________