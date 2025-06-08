Thai-Cambodia Border Tensions De-escalate After High-Level Negotiations

BANGKOK — Thailand and Cambodia have successfully reduced border tensions through coordinated diplomatic and military efforts, with both governments announcing significant progress in resolving the Chong Bok territorial dispute.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra posted on social media on June 8 that discussions with the Cambodian government had reached “conclusions that positively affect the situation.” Both sides agreed to jointly adjust military forces at friction points to reduce confrontational atmosphere ahead of crucial talks.

The breakthrough came during military negotiations led by Cambodia’s Lieutenant General Saray Dek, Deputy Commander of the Royal Cambodian Army, and Thailand’s Major General Somphop Parawej, Commander of Suranaree Task Force. Army Spokesperson Major General Winthai Suvaree revealed that Cambodia agreed to redeploy troops to their 2024 positions and fill trenches to restore original natural conditions.

“The Cambodian side expressed willingness to proceed with filling in the trenches to restore them to their original natural condition as proposed by the Thai side to reduce tensions and create a cooperative environment,” Suvaree said. “Both sides have agreed to utilize the Local Border Committee mechanism as a channel for ongoing discussions to resolve area-level issues in the future.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Phumtham Wechayachai confirmed on the same day that joint border patrols had successfully reduced tensions, with both sides conducting land restoration work. The Defense Ministry praised Thai forces for their restraint throughout the crisis.

“On behalf of the Ministry of Defence and the Royal Thai Armed Forces, I would like to express our gratitude to the Government of Cambodia, particularly the front-line units of the Cambodian army, for engaging in dialogue and helping to ease tensions in a manner consistent with the principles of peace, for the benefit of the people of both nations,” Phumtham said.

All parties now look toward the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) meeting on June 14 to further resolve issues peacefully. Both governments will utilize Local Border Committee mechanisms for ongoing area-level discussions.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn urged the public to “ease their concerns and have confidence in the government’s problem-solving approach,” assuring citizens that “there will definitely be no severe incidents of conflict.” The Defense Ministry echoed calls for public caution with information sharing to prevent new conflicts.

The diplomatic resolution demonstrates effective cooperation between Thailand and Cambodia in managing sensitive border issues through dialogue rather than confrontation.

