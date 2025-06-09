French Man Arrested in Pattaya for Child Abuse in Nong Khai

PATTAYA — A French suspect in the rape case of a 13-year-old child in Nong Khai province, northeastern Thailand near the Laos border, fled to hide in Pattaya but could not escape arrest. Police from both provinces coordinated to apprehend him.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Saksit Boonserm, head of the Nong Khai Provincial Investigation Unit, led a team with an arrest warrant from Nong Khai Provincial Court, working together with Chonburi Immigration Police to arrest the French suspect, Mr. Yannick, age 44, outside the condominium in Sukhumvit Pattaya 59 Alley, Nong Prue Sub-district, Bang Lamung District, Chonburi Province on June 8.

In this case, Nong Khai Provincial Investigation Police, together with Nong Khai Provincial Social Development and Human Security officers, rescued a 13-year-old girl who was being held captive in a room in Nong Khai. She informed police that her mother knew Yannick from a beer bar where her mother worked. The mother then arranged for her to provide sexual services to this French man at a hotel in Nong Khai.

Subsequently, authorities discovered financial transactions showing that Yannick had actually transferred money to the girl’s mother. They obtained an arrest warrant from Nong Khai Provincial Court and learned that the suspect was residing in Pattaya area.

They then coordinated with Chonburi Immigration Police to make the arrest and brought him back to Nong Khai province to face charges.

Initially, police have charged the French man with jointly taking away a child under fifteen years of age from their father, mother, guardian or caretaker for indecent purposes without reasonable cause, and committing indecent acts against a child not over thirteen years of age who is not his wife, regardless of whether the child consented or not.

Additionally, Nong Khai Provincial Investigation Police will expand their investigation to arrest all related individuals and pursue legal action against them as well.

