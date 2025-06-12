7-Car Pileup Involves Tourist Bus Carrying 24 Foreigners to Koh Tao

PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN — A seven-vehicle chain collision occurred during heavy rain on slippery roads on Thursday, involving pickup trucks, sedans, a truck, and a tourist bus carrying foreign visitors.

The accident happened around 10 a.m. on June 12 on Phetkasem Road southbound at the Ban Thung Ko curve in Moo 8, Bo Nok subdistrict, Mueang district, Prachuap Khiri Khan province, injuring three people – two men and one woman – who were transported to hospital by rescue workers.

According to the investigation, a sedan and pickup truck initially collided. A tourist bus carrying 24 foreign tourists, a driver, and two staff members then crashed into the pickup’s rear. The tourists included 14 picked up from Bangkok and 10 from Hua Hin. No foreign nationals were injured in the incident.

The bus driver explained he was transporting 24 foreign tourists south to Chumphon pier for a trip to Koh Tao. Rain began falling during the journey, and when he reached the accident site, vehicles were already colliding in the curved section. Unable to brake in time due to the short distance, his bus rear-ended the pickup truck.

Following vehicles then crashed into his bus, creating a seven-vehicle pileup that caused extensive traffic jams. The accident created traffic congestion stretching over 3 kilometers. Officials worked for approximately 2 hours to remove vehicles and clean oil spills from the road surface before reopening normal traffic flow.

Additionally, during the same period, a pineapple-laden pickup truck suffered a tire blowout and crashed into the median strip at the Prachuap Khiri Khan city traffic light intersection at kilometer marker 309, disrupting Bangkok-bound traffic. Officials facilitated the unloading of pineapples before restoring normal traffic conditions.

