Chinese Man Arrested at Don Mueang Airport in $6M Bitcoin Fraud Case

BANGKOK — Thai immigration police at Don Mueang Airport arrested a Chinese suspect wanted in connection with a 200 million baht ($6.15 million) Bitcoin fraud case from Chiang Rai province. The suspect was apprehended while attempting to board a flight to Singapore.

The case began when two Chinese nationals filed a complaint through their lawyer at Mae Sai Police Station in Chiang Rai on April 30, 2025. The victims alleged they were defrauded by Mr. Tianwei, 39, following a business meeting on April 23 in Mae Sai district to discuss Bitcoin transactions. The complainants transferred Bitcoin worth approximately 200 million baht in two separate transactions to Tianwei’s digital wallet but received no promised returns.

On May 16, Chiang Rai Provincial Court issued an arrest warrant for Tianwei on fraud charges. Authorities tracked the suspect and received intelligence that he would attempt to leave the country on Lion Air flight SL100 to Singapore. Immigration police at Don Mueang Airport were alerted to intercept him.

At 6:00 a.m. on June 12, officers stationed at the international departure terminal identified and detained the suspect. After verification, the individual confirmed his identity as the person named in the arrest warrant and stated he had never been arrested in this case before.

During the arrest, the suspect communicated in English. Immigration officials assigned Sergeant Suwaphan Utsaha, commander of the Don Mueang Immigration checkpoint, to serve as interpreter to inform the suspect of his rights and the charges against him.

The suspect has been transferred to Mae Sai Police Station for further legal proceedings.

