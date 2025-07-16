Uzbek Man Arrested in Phuket for Assaulting Girlfriend

PHUKET — Police in Phuket have arrested a 41-year-old Uzbek national following multiple criminal charges, including assault on his girlfriend and theft of money and a motorcycle.

Wichit Police Station received a complaint on July 13th regarding Mr. Artur, age 41, from Uzbekistan, who allegedly assaulted his girlfriend while at a condominium in Wichit Sub-district, Mueang Phuket District. The suspect then reportedly stole the woman’s belongings, including a motorcycle, before fleeing the scene.

Following the incident, officers gathered witness statements and evidence to request an arrest warrant from Phuket Provincial Court, which was granted on July 15th. Police subsequently tracked down and apprehended the suspect at a location in Soi Na Seua, Village 4, Wichit Sub-district.

During the arrest, authorities recovered the stolen motorcycle—a white Yamaha Filano—along with other stolen property as evidence. The Uzbek national faces three serious charges:

Nighttime theft – Maximum penalty of 5 years imprisonment and 10,000 baht fine

Property damage – Up to 3 years imprisonment or 60,000 baht fine, or both

Assault causing bodily or mental harm – 6 months to 10 years imprisonment

If convicted and sentenced to imprisonment, the defendant may face additional immigration penalties under Thai law, including denial of future entry into Thailand, revocation of permission to stay in the country, and potential blacklisting from re-entering the Kingdom.

The case highlights ongoing efforts by Phuket authorities to address crimes involving foreign nationals and ensure the safety of residents and visitors in the popular tourist destination.

___________