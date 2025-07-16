AIS 3BB Launches “Premier League + Fast Internet” Deal for H2 2025

AIS 3BB FIBRE3 Advances Its Leadership in Thailand’s High-Speed Internet Market Unveils H2 2025 strategy under the concept “BOOSTING YOUR BRIGHTER FUTURE” – connecting, enabling, and enriching fixed broadband customers. The company is set to raise the industry benchmark with cutting-edge innovations and services tailored to digital lifestyles—focusing on speed, entertainment, security, and business opportunities. With a mission to serve over 5 million customers, AIS 3BB FIBRE3 also reinforces its commitment to supporting businesses, entrepreneurs, and both public and private sectors—driving strong, sustainable growth for Thailand’s digital economy.

Yordchai Asawathongchai, Head of Commercial Broadband Business Unit AIS, stated “Today, AIS 3BB FIBRE3 remains the No.1 fixed broadband network in Thailand, with over 5 million users across all 77 provinces, 928 districts, and 7,379 subdistricts nationwide. This reflects the strong trust customers place in our network and services. At the same time, the Thai broadband industry still has significant growth potential, with current household penetration at just 36.8%. That’s why AIS 3BB FIBRE3 is committed to expanding access under the concept ‘BOOSTING YOUR BRIGHTER FUTURE’—delivering innovations and solutions that fit every aspect of today’s digital lifestyles. Because in this era, it’s no longer just about speed or bandwidth—it’s about truly understanding and meeting the needs of every household.”

Under the concept “BOOSTING YOUR BRIGHTER FUTURE”, AIS 3BB FIBRE3 is driving its broadband business forward through three core strategies: Connect – Create Opportunity – Deliver Happiness.

MORE CONNECTIVITY – Elevating the Digital Lifestyle

AIS 3BB FIBRE3 delivers a complete home entertainment experience. Customers can enjoy every match of the English Premier League live via AIS PLAY and MONOMAX, alongside blockbuster movies, series, and top streaming apps—starting at just THB 199/month (special rate until 9 August 2025). AIS PLAYBOX packages start at THB 299/month, while dedicated business packages for Pub, Bar and restaurants begin at THB 2,800/month, with fully licensed EPL and FA Cup access—boosting SME revenues nationwide.

Special Campaign! New customers subscribing to Premier League add-on packages, and existing customers with an AIS PLAYBOX who upgrade to the Premier League package— Stand a chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime football trip to Scotland – England (8 days, 6 nights) and cheer for your favorite team — Liverpool vs Manchester City — live in the stadium! plus weekly prizes worth over THB 2 million. Register now until 15 September 2025 at www.ais.th/consumers/fibre/package/premier.

Beyond world-class sports content, AIS 3BB FIBRE3 continues to push the boundaries of broadband technology with the launch of Thailand’s first Router AI 2G, supporting speeds of up to 2Gbps via both Wi-Fi and LAN. Powered by Wi-Fi 7 Multi-RU and an intelligent AI chip, the router reduces interference and latency by over 50%, while accelerating performance for applications like live streaming, online gaming, and video conferencing. It supports up to 128 connected devices, ensuring smooth and seamless experiences for esports, the metaverse, and in-home NAS services—delivering a truly Ultra-Gigabit fixed broadband experience.

MORE OPPORTUNITY – Enabling Business Growth

AIS 3BB FIBRE3 reinforces its leadership in network technology with the launch of “PRO-EVENT SOLUTION,” a high-speed internet solution offering speeds up to 2Gbps—specifically designed to meet the demands of next-generation event experiences. This solution delivers direct, high-performance connectivity from the AIS and 3BB FIBRE networks to event venues, powered by cutting-edge technology that ensures maximum speed, stability, and strength. It is designed for use both indoors and outdoors, covering locations nationwide.

PRO-EVENT SOLUTION is ideal for professional event organizers of all types—including live streams, conferences, concerts, e-sports tournaments, trade shows, and large-scale festivals. The service includes end-to-end support from expert engineers, covering network design, on-site installation, and real-time operational management throughout the event, ensuring seamless execution without interruptions.

This innovative solution underscores AIS 3BB FIBRE3’s mission to empower Thai entrepreneurs by enhancing the potential of the event business with advanced communication technology. By offering full nationwide coverage, it aims to set a new standard for Thailand’s event industry in the digital era.

MORE HAPPINESS – Enhancing Wellbeing and Peace of Mind

Enhance your family’s quality of life and safety with a high-speed internet package bundled with comprehensive home protection with AIS 3BB FIBRE3 HOME INSURANCE. Starting from just THB 699/month, customers receive free insurance coverage from MSIG, including protection against natural disasters up to THB 500,000, burglary coverage for residential property up to THB 100,000, personal belongings and firefighting expense compensation up to THB 50,000 each, and 24-hour emergency home assistance available once per year. Coverage begins immediately upon subscription, with no additional registration required—offering reliable connectivity and all-around protection in one value-packed plan.

AIS 3BB FIBRE3 customers also enjoy exclusive privileges throughout the year, including: Exclusive Trips with premium travel experiences, Points Redemption for rewards, premium services, and special events, Special Concerts with access to exclusive live performances. Additionally, AIS PLAYBOX continues to expand its world-class content lineup, featuring: Top global news channels: Bloomberg, Fox News, Fox Business, Leading sports channels: Eurosport, LFCTV, Man U TV, Real Madrid TV, W-Sport and Live NBA games streaming on Prime Video starting this October. Customers will also enjoy the latest from Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and for those subscribed to the HBO Max package, access to premium content. And most exciting of all — subscribers can stream premium content on HBO Max and stay tuned for campaigns featuring Hollywood blockbusters and Original series, reinforcing AIS 3BB FIBRE3’s commitment to HOME ENTERTAINMENT. Further details to follow.

exclusive campaigns tied to blockbuster Hollywood films and original series—reinforcing AIS 3BB FIBRE3’s commitment to becoming the true leader in home entertainment. Stay tuned for more exciting updates coming soon!

“AIS 3BB FIBRE3 remains committed to setting new industry standards for fixed broadband industry through sustainable development—across technology, service, and customer experience—aiming to create a truly better future for every Thai household,” Yordchai concluded.

For package subscriptions or more information, please visit www.ais.th/consumers/fibre, or contact any AIS Shop or 3BB Shop nationwide. Call AIS Call Center: 1175 or 3BB Call Center: 1530.