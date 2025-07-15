Thai Cyber Police Raid Properties of Kok An’s Children to Seize Assets

BANGKOK — Thai cyber police executed search warrants at seven locations on July 15 connected to Cambodian businessman Kok An’s scammer network, including properties owned by his children in Bangkok, surrounding provinces, and Sa Kaeo province.

The raids followed arrest warrants issued July 14 for six suspects, including three of Kok An’s children — daughters Juree and Phuchelin, and son Kittisak — who have fled Thailand. Police Lieutenant General Trairong Phiewphan of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau said officers have frozen over 1.1 billion baht ($33.7 million) in assets to prevent overseas transfers.

“Our goal is to seize all assets to redistribute them to victims and show the world that Thailand is seriously cracking down on call center gangs,” Trairong stated. The network supported scammer operations from from the 25-story building, 18-story building, luxury tower, and all casino groups.

During Tuesday’s searches, police seized seven safes from Phuchelin’s residence and one additional safe in Sa Kaeo province. This follows earlier raids on July 8 at 19 locations where millions of baht in assets were confiscated.

Advertisement

Kok An, a casino owner and close associate of Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen, remains at large. Police General Thatchai Pitaneelabutr said authorities are coordinating with Interpol for a Red Notice while tracking the network’s international money laundering operations.

The Interior Ministry has launched an investigation into irregularities in the Thai national ID cards held by Kok An’s children. Police said purchased properties served as money laundering fronts and accommodations for scammer gangs transiting through Thailand to third countries.

“Any Thai citizens found collaborating would face maximum penalties as traitors,” Thatchai warned, emphasizing that multiple countries are tracking this international network.

_______