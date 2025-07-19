String of Tourist Robberies by Trans Women Plagues Pattaya

PATTAYA — A series of targeting incidents involving transgender women preying on foreign tourists has raised concerns about visitor safety in the popular beach destination, with three separate cases reported to Pattaya City Police within recent weeks.

The latest incident occurred early Saturday morning when Mr. Zhang, a 36-year-old Chinese tourist, reported being robbed of 20,000 baht (approximately $617) after being lured to his hotel room by a transgender woman he met on Pattaya Beach.

According to the report filed with Pol. Lt. Mana Sakpol Yiam, Deputy Inspector of Pattaya City Police Station, at 1:30 a.m. on July 19, Zhang described how the woman approached him on the beach, engaged him in conversation, and charmed her way into convincing him to return to his hotel room. When Zhang went to shower, the suspect fled with the cash from his belongings.

This follows a similar pattern from a June 10 incident where an Indian tourist was targeted in the same manner, though police have yet to apprehend that perpetrator.

In another related case, an American tourist reported to Pattaya City Police at 5:00 a.m. on July 15 with head injuries after being assaulted and robbed by two transgender women. The victim stated he lost 3,000 baht (approximately $93) when the suspects approached him while walking in Pattaya Beach Soi 6/1.

The American tourist described how two “flashily dressed” transgender women offered services and began touching him inappropriately before stealing money from his pants pocket. When he caught them and demanded his money back, one of the women struck him on the head, causing injury. He managed to escape and sought help from good Samaritans who assisted him in filing the police report.

Police investigations into all three cases remain ongoing, with no arrests made to date. The incidents have highlighted growing concerns about tourist safety and the need for increased security measures in Pattaya’s entertainment districts.

Local authorities are advising tourists to remain vigilant and avoid isolated areas, particularly during late night hours when such incidents typically occur.