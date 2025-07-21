“Don’t Fear Losing Face” – Thai Govt Urged to Normalize Cambodia Border

SA KAEO — The standoff between Thailand and Cambodia remains unresolved while the Sa Kaeo Provincial Chamber of Commerce president has called on the government to reopen checkpoints to normal operations without fearing losing face to Cambodia.

On July 21, the Thailand-Cambodia Border Situation Management Center and the First Army Region issued Army Region 1 Order No. 944 regarding the control of opening and closing all types of border crossing points along the Thai-Cambodia border in Sa Kaeo Province, dated June 23, 2025, effective from July 17, 2025 onwards. However, this has received no response from the Cambodian side.

Reporters found that at three checkpoints – the permanent Thai-Cambodia Friendship Bridge checkpoint (Nong Ian-Stueng Bot), the permanent Ban Khao Din checkpoint, and the Ban Nong Prue trade facilitation point – no transport operators have been able to cross the border, despite this being the fifth day since the relaxation measures were announced.

Cambodia’s Position

Thai Customs officials said transport operators have attempted to coordinate with the Cambodian side, but Cambodian officials claim they must await orders solely from Prime Minister Hun Manet, so no checkpoint dares to grant permission.

Hun Manet has consistently maintained the condition that Cambodia wants Thailand to open checkpoints normally from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. If this is done, Cambodia will reopen within 5 hours, citing that Thailand was the party that closed the checkpoints first without notification.

Transport Operators Stranded

Small-scale Thai transport operators at the Thaweeporn Agricultural Market near the Khao Din checkpoint in Khlong Hat district, Sa Kaeo province – a gathering point for trucks hired to transport goods both into and out of Cambodia-Thailand – reported attempting to coordinate with Cambodian officials, but Cambodia refuses unless Thailand opens the checkpoints normally, leaving them unable to do anything.

Currently, approximately 70 trailers are waiting to cross – 20 trailers for imports from Cambodia and about 50 trailers to transport goods into Cambodia – but nothing can be done because Cambodia won’t open the checkpoint gates.

Chamber of Commerce Appeal

Meanwhile, Bamrung Lorcharoenwatchai, President of the Sa Kaeo Provincial Chamber of Commerce and President of the Sa Kaeo Exporters Association, said that after Thailand implemented checkpoint opening-closing measures for over a month, people are now suffering tremendously.

Even though 3-4 days ago, relaxation measures were announced allowing cross-border vehicles on humanitarian grounds, requiring operators to coordinate with Cambodia themselves, this is already impossible, as it’s clear Cambodia won’t accept it.

“I call for this measure to be cancelled now. Let’s not play the blame game anymore – it’s not beneficial. Please consider reopening the checkpoints. Separate them by case – land routes should be land routes. The eastern Sa Kaeo-Chanthaburi-Trat area should return to normal. You won’t lose face – you’ll gain merit with border residents instead,” he said.

Please Help Local People

The Sa Kaeo Provincial Chamber of Commerce president also said the government should try helping local people, and they will receive support from residents. Even if some people criticize, let them be, because they’re groups that don’t understand border problems and mostly live comfortably in the cities, while local residents here are already facing hardship.

“If we open 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. as before, Cambodia will be ready to open immediately. This will end the problem right here. Now we must not blame anyone about who’s right or wrong – we must put local people first. In the past month without trade, we’ve already lost tens of billions of baht.”

Call for Separation of Issues

Bamrung added that their voice here is small, people don’t know how much damage has occurred. But anyone who wants to know should look at Rong Klua Market, Aranyaprathet Market, Sa Kaeo Market, Watthana Nakhon Market – all silent. Tourism problems are affecting everyone.

“Previously, our economy thrived without issues because of border trade. Now, with border commerce at a standstill, we’re suffering. The government should separate security concerns from trade and commerce – don’t let economic activity be collateral damage.”

