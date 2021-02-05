No Valentine’s Day Mass Marriage Event This Year

BANGKOK — The annual event of Valentine’s Day marriage registration across the 50 district offices of Bangkok was cancelled for the first time this year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Cancellation of the long running stunt was announced by Bangkok Metropolitan Administration perm sec Silpsuay Raweesangsoon, who cited the lingering dangers posed by the coronavirus.

Many couples officially register their marriages in Valentine’s Day-themed events held at the offices of Bangkok’s 50 districts each year. Especially popular is the Bang Rak district in central Bangkok, since its name sounds similar to “Place of Love” in Thai.

Silpsuay said that couples are still welcome to register their marriages during government office hours outside Valentine’s Day so that social distancing can be observed.

People can also book a time to come in on the BMAQ application to reduce waiting times.

Not all official events in the country on the day of love are cancelled. In Loei, the “This Love Forever” event for couples to register their marriages will still go ahead – at the picturesque Harirak Forest Park, no less.

