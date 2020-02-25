New Campaign Launched as Chinese Tourists ‘Drops by 90%’

BANGKOK (Xinhua) — The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) launched a campaign here on Monday to help tourism operators showcase their products and services after a massive drop in tourists coming from China.

The “Iconsiam, Thais Help Thais” campaign also included massive discounts in domestic flights, and 50 percent discount in leading hotels, food and beverages.

“The COVID-19 outbreak has reduced the number of Chinese tourists by 90 percent and the number of foreign tourists has dropped by over 60 percent,” said Minister of Tourism and Sports Phiphat Ratchakitprakan.

“Therefore I am calling on Thai people to spend money, shop and travel in Thailand. Thais should help Thais.”

Phiphat said the Thai government will be rolling out the “Taste Shop Spend Campaign Phase 4,” as part of the economic stimulus measures to spur a stagnant Thai economy.