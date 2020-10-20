Thai Industrial Sentiment ‘Improves for 5 Straight Months’

BANGKOK (Xinhua) — The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) released a report on Monday indicating that the resumption of business and activities after COVID-19 lockdowns have improved Thailand’s industrial sentiment for the fifth consecutive month in September.

However, the FTI had also cautioned that the sentiment for the next three months have declined on concerns about the possible second wave of COVID-19.

Thailand Industrial Sentiment Index (TISI) rose to 85.2 in September from 84.0 in August because the government eased business lockdowns and introduced economic stimulus measures and assistance for small and medium enterprises, said FTI chairman Supant Mongkolsuthree.

Measures implemented by the government had paved ways for consumers more purchasing powers to buy durable and non-durable goods.

Supant also said that international cargo transport showed positive signs as many countries have relaxed COVID-19 lockdown measures.

Trading partners have also placed more orders of Thai goods, Supant said.

TISI for the next three months dropped from 94.5 as anticipated in August to 93.3 on the concern that Thailand could suffer a second wave of COVID-19, he said.

Supant urged the Thai government to quickly disburse budgets, speed up investment projects nationwide and instruct state agencies to order locally made products to enhance local economy.