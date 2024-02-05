THAMEEN London Brings Niche Senses to Bangkok

CHAYAPON PONLAWAT, BANGKOK – The competition in the perfume industry is not only about generating aromas that reflect deep love and passion; there are also niche perfume compositions by world-renowned perfumers that use rare and sustainable ingredients.

According to Bangkok Bank, in 2022, after the pandemic had eased, perfume had a market value of approximately 9.5 billion baht, with the global market value as high as 40 billion USD. Both are expected to experience a growth rate of 5-6% per year over the next 4 years, indicating an opportunity for many brands to emerge as new players.

The overall picture of the Thai perfume market shows good momentum as consumers are increasingly open to perfumes, both high-end and Thai local brands.

As for perfume trends in 2024, niche brand perfumes are very strong because in addition to helping to complement the good personality of the person who sprays perfume, Niche brand perfumes also have their unique scents. Create a difference to make your personality stand out even more.

It could be seen that the launch of Perfume House, which competes in importing niche brands of perfumes to target consumers in the niche market, is increasing as well.

Prestige Product Thailand, a company that imports and distributes more than 30 luxury perfume brands, is another Perfume House aims to penetrate more into the niche market by launching ‘THAMEEN London’, a British perfume brand born in London in 2013, telling stories about British culture and heritage.

THAMEEN London’s first entry into the Thai market under Atelier De Prestige, Khosod English had the opportunity to interview Mr. David Crickmore, CEO of the perfume brand THAMEEN London, about the impressive story of the THAMEEN brand and its strategy for penetrating the consumer market perfume in Thailand.

Niche for young consumer

Following nearly 15 years with Amouage, the renowned Omani global fragrance brand, Mr. Crickmore made the strategic decision to return to London amidst the onset of the pandemic. This move facilitated his appointment as the CEO of THAMEEN London.

Positioned at the cusp of the brand’s expansion into the burgeoning Asian market, particularly in Thailand, Mr. Crickmore highlighted the region’s burgeoning middle class, characterized by robust purchasing power and a burgeoning appetite for luxury goods.

“We initiated our foray into Asia, commencing with key markets such as Jakarta, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Taiwan,” Mr. Crickmore revealed. “In particular, Indonesia stands out due to its rapidly growing economy and the increasing purchasing power of its populace.”

Reflecting on his extensive experience in the high fashion and luxury sectors, Mr. Crickmore underscored the evolving landscape of the Thai market.

“Thailand has witnessed a remarkable transformation over the decades. From a nascent familiarity with luxury brands to a burgeoning demand for exclusive products, especially among the younger consumer and the growth of middle-upper class, the Thai market presents a compelling opportunity for THAMEEN,” he emphasized.

Acknowledging the challenges posed by an increasingly crowded luxury perfume market, Mr. Crickmore outlined Thameen’s distinctive approach.

“While the market is saturated with numerous luxury brands, THAMEEN seeks to carve a niche by focusing on rare and unique ingredients, thus offering consumers an unparalleled olfactory experience,” he remarked.

Elaborating on the concept of niche perfumery, Mr. Crickmore emphasized the meticulous craftsmanship and exclusivity inherent in Thameen’s creations.

“Niche perfumery transcends conventional mass-produced fragrances. It embodies intricate blends, elusive ingredients, and a narrative that resonates with discerning consumers seeking authenticity,” he elucidated.

“Perfume is like a work of art. It takes creativity, inspiration, and stories to tell through scent. That’s what niche perfume is: sophisticated, unusual, and special. that’s the challenge as we try to keep it unique in a diverse and competitive market. I want the Thameen brand to be something that truly brings it back to real niche perfume.”

When asked what the meaning of niche perfume was, Mr. Crickmore explained, “It’s not everywhere, niche perfume refers to the production of perfumes that are complicated processes. A unique scent Searching for difficult ingredients As well as being unable to buy them in general stores, nowadays many brands of Niche Fragrances claim to be Niche, but they are easily available everywhere. Therefore, we want to maintain our niche in terms of production. Procurement of ingredients until distribution”

Regarding THAMEEN’s entry into the Thai market, Mr. Crickmore underscored the compatibility of the brand’s latest collection, BRITOLOGNE, with Thailand’s tropical climate.

“The BRITOLOGNE COLLECTION, featuring 3 scents like Fanfare, Bohemian Infusion, and Bravi, epitomizes the fusion of British sophistication with the vibrancy of a cologne, tailored to suit Thailand’s climate and discerning consumer preferences,” he concluded.

A.I. and sustainable

In an era where sustainability is paramount, the CEO of Thameen aligns this ethos with the brand’s guiding principle: ‘We create for today, thinking of tomorrow.’ Embracing sustainability extends to every facet of the perfume bottle’s packaging, which is entirely recyclable.

“When discussing recycling in the perfume industry, repackaging presents challenges. The intricate valve mechanisms necessitate vacuum sealing, and altering the scent is a significant concern. Thus, reintroducing perfume becomes unfeasible. Therefore, we engineer packaging—from boxes to bottles and caps—that is fully recyclable, reflecting our brand’s commitment to sustainability.”

When questioned about the role of technology and artificial intelligence in the perfume industry, Mr. Crickmore offered a unique perspective: “While other industries embrace the advancements of artificial intelligence with enthusiasm, the perfume industry remains reliant on human expertise. Perfume creation is akin to crafting works of art, a process that demands human sensibility and intuition. The intricacies of scent cannot be replicated by robots or artificial intelligence. Thus, the human touch remains indispensable in our craft.” he said.

