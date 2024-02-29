Kao and Earth Collaborate to Launch Mosquitoes Shooter in Thailand

Kao Corporation issues a news release stating that Earth has launched a spray to eradicate mosquitoes based on Kao’s technology.

The number of people infected with dengue fever has increased in recent years as a result of global warming and rapid urbanization, which has widened the habitat of mosquitoes that carry the virus, and the number of dengue fever cases in 2023 was the largest ever recorded globally.

Kao Corporation and Earth Corporation share the goal of contributing to solving the problem of mosquito-borne infectious diseases and have begun collaborating to address this issue.

Applying Kao’s technology that prevents mosquitoes from flying by wetting their wings and bodies.Kao and Earth have developed the ARS Mos Shooter, a spray that can eradicate mosquitoes “anytime, anywhere” in everyday life. It will be launched in Thailand from July 2024, where Earth has been active domestically for about 40 years.

This mosquito eradication spray was commercialized by combining Kao’s technology that prevents mosquitoes from flying by wetting their wings and bodies with Earth’s expertise. It uses a trigger that constantly sprays a fine mist, knocking down both flying and hidden mosquitoes.

Because it does not contain chemically manufactured insecticidal components, it can be used in settings where the use of insect control products has previously been avoided, as well as in combination with conventional products to provide more comprehensive insect (mosquito) control.

Kao has been conducting unique research from an entirely new perspective to protect people from mosquitoes. In 2023, Kao developed a new technology that prevents mosquitoes from flying by wetting their wings and body surfaces, keeping them in a “knocked down” state. Because it does not use conventional chemically manufactured insecticidal components, this approach has the potential to contribute to a wider range of applications.

Earth Corporation founded ARS Chemical (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (now Earth (Thailand) Co., Ltd.) in Thailand in 1980. Earth (Thailand) single-handedly manages development, sales and distribution of, for example, the insect control item brand ARS as a local subsidiary in Thailand.

It has grown by learning about the country’s living habits and needs, as well as conducting business with locals. In addition, Earth (Thailand) is collaborating with educational organizations such as the Ministry of Public Health and schools to offer consumer-oriented instructional programs.

Based on the shared goal of contributing to solving the problem of mosquito-borne infectious diseases, the companies developed a spray that eradicates mosquitoes from a new perspective. Both Kao and Earth believe that this product will help people living in areas suffering from dengue fever.