Mercedes-Benz Thailand Expands EV Production, 10 Years More With TAAP

BANGKOK — Mercedes-Benz accelerates the expansion of its EV production base in Thailand, renewing its contract with Thonburi Automotive Assembly Plant (TAAP) for 10 years, extending the production base, after celebrating 45 years with 200,000 vehicles produced.

Chai Watcharong, a Thai government spokesperson, congratulated Mercedes-Benz (Thailand) on Monday for renewing its contract with Thonburi Car Assembly Plant Co., Ltd. for 10 years as a partner in car assembly and electric car battery production, focusing on the Circular Economy concept.

Mercedes-Benz has also responded to the policy of promoting the Circular Economy concept by delivering 2 MWh lithium-ion battery cells (Cellblocks) collected from high-voltage batteries used for testing in the production process to the National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA) within this July.

The purpose is to utilize these cells for supporting research, development, and technology transfer to Thai society, as well as upgrading Thai personnel and supporting the testing of domestically produced electric vehicle batteries to meet world-class standards.

“This aligns with the government agencies’ efforts to increase the country’s potential to support production, be a crucial regional supply chain, and take action to support Thailand as a Future Mobility Hub,” he said.

Martin Schwenk, Chief Executive Officer and President of Mercedes-Benz Thailand Limited, stated that the industrial expertise of Thonburi Car Assembly Plant has perfectly matched the DNA of Mercedes-Benz. Additionally, they have collaborated to create a history of luxury cars that have been with Thai people for a long time and are outstanding in technology and innovation.

Currently, more than 13 car models are in production at the factory, including A-Class, C-Class, E-Class, S-Class, GLA, GLC, GLE, GLS, C-Coupe, GLC-Coupe, CLS, Maybach S-Class, and EQS. Since 1979, the factory produced its 200,000th Mercedes-Benz vehicle in January.

Rattaphol Viriyapant, Chairman of Thonburi Automotive Assembly Plant Co., Ltd., stated that the company has expanded its automotive assembly line to cover all segments and support the production of batteries and the assembly of electric vehicles through the factory of Thonburi Energy Storage Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (TESM), which has initiated the production of batteries and the assembly of 100% electric vehicles, starting with the first model, the EQS 500 4MATIC AMG Premium.

“We remain committed to developing the quality of our factories and the potential of our personnel to ensure that all customers have confidence in every stage of production. This is to be a part of elevating the Thai automotive industry and creating a new legend for Mercedes-Benz vehicles in Thailand,” he said.

