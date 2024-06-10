OTOP Mid Year Event To Revive the Success of Community Products

NONTHABURI – The OTOP MID YEAR 2024 event, which is taking place now at IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Center, is one of the efforts by the current government to revive the success of the project that was once highly prosperous during the government of Thaksin Shinawatra.

One Tambon, One Product (OTOP) is a local entrepreneurship stimulation project designed by Thailand’s former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra during his Thai Rak Thai government from 2001 to 2006. The OTOP scheme is a self-help effort in which rural communities collaborate to create a product that can be sold both locally and internationally.

Drawing inspiration from Japan’s successful One Village, One Product (OVOP) programme, the OTOP programme encourages village communities to improve the quality and marketing of local products by selecting one superior product from each tambon to receive formal branding as a “starred OTOP product.”

The latest OTOP showcase and sale event, held from June 8 to 16, 2024, was officially opened on June 10 by Mr. Anutin Charnvirakul, Minister of Interior. He said that Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin assigned him to preside over the opening ceremony to emphasize that the government has a policy to reduce social inequality by encouraging people to have careers, jobs, and income.

Advertisement

The government attaches importance to the expansion and support of OTOP product development through the development of producers, promotion of entrepreneurs, upgrading the quality and standards of 3-5 star products, and increasing marketing channels.

“People can support the products, making the event lively. The more purchasing power there is, the more encouraged the entrepreneurs will be to further develop the quality of OTOP products because every OTOP product is produced by Thai people, using Thai materials and Thai labour, and adds value to Thailand,” he said.

Mr. Kriang Kaltinan, Deputy Minister of Interior, stated that the first day of the event had a good response as expected. The first day’s sales reached 66,433,310 baht, while the total orders were 4,321,673 baht, resulting in 70,754,983 baht.

On the second day, more than 30,000 people attended. This year’s event showcased unique wisdom that reflects the local culture in each region. The event featured product exhibitions, demonstrations, and sales in over 60,000 square meters. Over 2,000 booths presented OTOP 3 to 5-star products, inviting visitors to sample items from over 160 stores nationwide. Additionally, the event included an OTOP artist zone with over 60 artists.

Advertisement

A designated area known as the Health & SPA zone allows participants to unwind in a serene Thai spa style. People are encouraged to relax in a calming environment while enjoying various health and relaxation massages.

Besides, “golden minute” activities are scheduled twice daily during the event. Throughout the nine days, there will be lottery drawings for lucky draws. To participate, buy 1,000 baht worth of products and you’ll receive a lucky draw coupon to win daily prizes worth more than 40,000 baht with larger prizes totaling more than 400,000 baht on the event’s final day.

_____