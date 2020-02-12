Donations for Victims of Korat Killings Top 23 Million Baht

BANGKOK (Xinhua) — Cash donations and funds raised to assist victims of Thailand’s weekend mass shooting have reached up to 23 million baht (735,764 U.S. dollars), said Nakhon Ratchasima governor Wichian Chantharanothai, on Tuesday.

The 17-hour shooting spree by a soldier claimed 30 lives, including the gunman, and over 50 others were injured.

The governor also said the state government will offer 300,000 baht (9,590 U.S. dollars) to the families of each victim as initial assistance.

Wichian also warned that those spreading fake news across social media will have to face the law.

Thai police also arrested two online pranksters who boasted via social media that they would mimic Saturday’s mass shooting. One prankster made the threat on Facebook and it was shared over 10,000 times in a single day.

Both online pranksters were charged with violating the Computer Crime Act and causing public fear.