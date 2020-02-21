Man Confesses to Killing 3 in Lopburi Gold Heist

BANGKOK — A school director accused of murdering three people in a gold store robbery in January pled guilty in court on Friday.

Prasittichai Khaokaew, 38, enterred the guilty plea at the Criminal Court a day after he was indicted on murder charges and other firearm offenses for the deadly heist in Lopburi province. The prosecutors said they are seeking the death sentence.

Prosecutors said Prasittichai gunned down three people, including a 2-year-old toddler, and wounded four others while he robbed a gold shop inside Robinson Department store on Jan. 9.

He then fled the scene with 664,470 baht worth of gold necklaces, according to the prosecutors.

Prayut Petchkhun, deputy spokesman for the attorney-general, said nine charges were brought against Prasittichai, including premeditated murder, armed robbery, firing a weapon in public places without due cause, and illegal possession of firearms.

Prasittichai said during a police news conference after his arrest that his motive was solely for the money. He is now being held in Bangkok Remand Prison.