Arrested Vendor Says She Sells 200,000 Reused Masks

SARABURI — The owner of a shop in Saraburi province where workers were caught repackaging and reselling used face masks were charged with fraud, police said Wednesday.

Saraburi police chief Chaiwat Aranwat said shop’s owner Jintana Manwichai, 47, confessed that she had sold up to 200,000 pieces of recycled masks at the price of three baht each on Facebook.

She and her accomplices were charged with selling falsely labeled goods and frauds, Maj. Gen. Chaiwat said. They were also charged with selling antiques without a license; second hand materials count as antiques under Thai laws.

Police said the suspects will be brought to a court today for a remand hearing.

Head of Medical Services Department Somsak Akkslip told Thairath sharing face masks with others is extremely unhygienic.

The incident came a day before the government took full control of the distribution of face masks in the country.

