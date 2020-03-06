British Man is 48th Coronavirus Patient in Thailand

BANGKOK — The Ministry of Health on Friday said a British man flying from Hong Kong was the latest coronavirus patient in Thailand.

Health permanent secretary Sukhum Kanchanapimai said the Briton became the 48th confirmed case after he tested positive for the new strain of coronavirus. Sukhum said the patient was admitted to a hospital on Tuesday after he developed symptoms associated with the virus.

The patient travelled from the United Kingdom with a transit in Hong Kong on Feb. 29, he said.

Sixteen infected patients are also being treated at hospitals, while 31 of the 48 patients have recovered, the health official added.